Answering FAQs about COVID-19

With different information coming from many different sources discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, it can be overwhelming for citizens to know what is happening. According to the Associated Press, the United States has confirmed at least 3,707 cases and 69 deaths from COVID-19 and of those infected, 12 have recovered as of 9 a.m. Monday. The Associated Press also reported 47 cases in Wisconsin as of Monday afternoon.
Many of our readers had questions about the COVID-19 outbreak, how it affects their lives and how to respond. Below are the answers to some of those questions.
In a localized area, will these closures prevent a spike or just delay a spike?
With the limitations and cancellations of numerous events in the area and people adopting the idea of social distancing, the process of deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness according to the Johns Hopkins Medicine, people may wonder why these are becoming so widespread. The idea is to combat the spread of the virus and slow it down so that hospitals and the country’s medical field isn’t overwhelmed in general.
The preventative measures are used to obtain the goal known as “flattening the curve” which is to say slowing the number of cases over a longer and gradual period so the severity and amount of virus cases isn’t all taken at once. This is explained by Dr. Drew Harris, a population health analyst at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, in an article by the New York Times.
In the piece Harris says, “The ideal goal in fighting an epidemic or pandemic is to completely halt the spread. But merely slowing it — mitigation — is critical. This reduces the number of cases that are active at any given time, which in turn gives doctors, hospitals, police, schools and vaccine-manufacturers time to prepare and respond, without becoming overwhelmed....Some commentators have argued for getting the outbreak over with quickly. That is a recipe for panic, unnecessary suffering and death. Slowing and spreading out the tidal wave of cases will save lives. Flattening the curve keeps society going.”
The “flattening the curve” idea has been covered by many major media outlets, each of which do a quality job illustrating the reasoning behind it. Below are just a couple of pieces discussing why flattening the curve is important to combating COVID-19:
Why are some places (restaurants, movie theaters, bars, stores) open and some (like schools) aren’t?
This issue seems to be a combination of state or city law and personal decisions by ownership. For example, The Towne Cinema, 308 E. Main St., and Mullen’s Dairy Bar, 212 W. Main St., have asserted they are open on their Facebook pages, while the Watertown Public Library and the Watertown YMCA posted they would be closed until early April.
However, some areas must follow government decisions in the closure of certain locations. According to the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all bars and restaurants in the state to be closed to dine-in customers until March 30, effective by the end of the business day on Monday.
As of Monday afternoon, there have been no official closures of any major locations by the government, however Gov. Tony Evers Monday ordered an indefinite ban on all gatherings of more than 50 people following recommendations Sunday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Later in the day Monday, President Trump said crowds of 10 people should be avoided, but Evers said the 50 person limit would remain.
“I’d say avoid people, period,” Evers said during a news conference, “Our mandate is around 50 and that’s where it will be until such time we need to change it. I believe it’s reasonable.”
According to the Associated Press, the order exempts airports, grocery stores, food pantries, child care centers, pharmacies and hospitals. The Wisconsin Tavern League, composed of owners of 10,000 state bars, restaurants and others with liquor licenses, said it would follow the rules of the order.
Why weren’t schools closed immediately? Why the delay?
Schools in Watertown and across the state were ordered to be closed by Wednesday until April 6 following an order by Evers. The Watertown Unified School District moved even quicker, closing its schools Monday.
Although it was quick to respond following the weekend, there was some time in which it seemed the schools would remain open with some precautions to combat the spread of the virus. According to WUSD Superintendent Cassandra Schug, this was due to the district following the advice of the city and state health departments, the state Department of Public Instruction and the CDC. When these organizations changed their advice on how to proceed, the district responded, according to Schug.
“The WUSD has worked hard to navigate the evolving nature of response to COVID-19. We have been committed to following the advice of the CDC and our local and state health organizations. As recommendations have shifted, we have shifted our school attendance expectations for students and staff. The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” Schug said “Based on new recommendations from the Watertown Health Department and updated recommendations regarding vulnerable populations from the CDC, we made the decision to move our closure dates up to this Monday, March 16th.”
The district also announced Monday during the closure it would provide free meals to all children 18-years-old or younger. Meal pick-ups will be available March 19 & 20; March 30 until school resumes. Meals would be available at the following drive-thru locations/times: Kwik Trip, 900 W. Main St., from 10 to 11:30 a.m.; The Educational Service Center, 111 Dodge St, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Schurz Elementary School, 1508 Neenah St., from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Watertown East Apartments, Boughton St, from 11:30a.m. to 1 p.m. All children in the community may participate regardless of where they attend school and must be present to receive a breakfast and lunch for the next day.
Can the virus be transferred via food?
With the idea of increased food delivery and the idea of relying on others to obtain food, there may be some concerns over who is handling the food and how they are doing it. However, according to the CDC, “Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets and currently there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food.”
The CDC also describes that although it may be possible for someone to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object then touching their mouth, nose or eyes, it is not thought as the main way the virus spreads and because of poor survivability on surfaces, there is low risk of spread from food products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient, refrigerated, or frozen temperatures.
Why are city officials still having face-to-face meetings? Why not an alternative method?
As of Monday, the city will still hold its meetings as planned beginning with the Common Council meeting today (Tuesday), according to Mayor Emily McFarland. However, this could change, especially after the council meeting where the council will discuss a declaration of emergency for COVID-19.
Although it is not yet known what this declaration would officially do, a similar declaration by Jefferson County Friday called for the monitoring of all public meetings over the course of the next few weeks in attempt to hold only meetings that are needed for specific action items related to county operations.
