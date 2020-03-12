JEFFERSON — A fairly routine, monthly meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday was bookended by two impactful occurrences.
To start the session, Jefferson County Veterans Service Officer Yvonne Duesterhoeft was honored for her efforts above and beyond the call of duty by about a dozen members of the Vietnam Veterans of America's Blackhawk Chapter 409. Based in Fort Atkinson, the organization serves Jefferson County and surrounding areas.
Vietnam Veteran Dick Schultz of the Blackhawk chapter, also serves as Jefferson County Board supervisor representing Fort Atkinson's District No. 28, acknowledged Duesterhoeft's work, saying, “The veterans of this county are very, very appreciative.”
David A. Behling, also of the Vietnam Veterans of America's Blackhawk Chapter 409, said Duesterhoeft has helped countless area vets since becoming their officer in 2007. He then presented her with a plaque.
Duesterhoeft told the group the honor left her almost speechless and said she feels she "has the best job in the world."
In an interview after the meeting, Duesterhoeft reflected the respect given her by the veterans back on them.
"It has been my honor to serve as the Jefferson County Veterans Service officer since Feb. 14, 2007, but this moment will stand out as a highlight and I’m inspired to take a moment to recognize the importance of VVA as a service organization,” she said. "I have a special place in my heart for Vietnam veterans. Vietnam veterans, as a group, worked to ensure that future veterans would never again suffer the disrespect and neglect they endured returning from war. I encourage all veterans to consider belonging to one or more veterans service organizations. Our voices are stronger together.”
The final minute of the session Tuesday evening brought more positive news, when Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier announced the county will be receiving a $1 million grant for work it has wanted to do for some time on County Highway N, between Jefferson and Whitewater.
Jefferson County Highway Department superintendent Bill Kern said that Highway N was submitted for funding because it is an important transportation corridor, carries a lot of traffic and has not been improved in some time.
Obtaining a $1 million commitment from the state allows the county to move the project up a year or two, he said.
“We originally were looking at doing this project in 2022, but with the state funding, we can reevaluate that now and may be able to do it in 2021,” Kern said.
The road would be repaved and the drainage improved at an estimated cost of $3.9 million, which does not fit the 70/30-percent funding ratio, but the state capped the grants at $1 million.
Between those two happenings, the board approved an ordinance to amend the Jefferson County Sanitation Ordinance, and a resolution to amend the 2020 Jefferson County Health Department license and inspection fee schedule for establishments licensed under the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Agent Contract.
In a new development, the county will now have the minutes of its meetings published in the Watertown Daily Times, as well as the Daily Jefferson County Union. A bid for the service was approved by the board and the expansion to the two newspapers, as well as their websites, comes, in part, as a result of the Adams Publishing Group purchasing both publications and winning the bidding process. Schroeder was the lone dissenter in the board’s vote to approve the matter.
After adopting an ordinance establishing a procedure to set elected officials salaries, the board progressed to re-establishing compensation numbers for elected department heads, including the county clerk, register of deeds and treasurer. The positions are held by Audrey McGraw, Staci Hoffman and John Jensen, respectively.
According to the resolution, the total annual compensation for the county clerk will be $79,913 in 2021 and by 2024, will have risen to $84,344. The register of deeds will be paid $79,476 in 2021 and this will increase to $84,344 in 2024. The treasurer will be paid $79,476 in 2021 and by 2024 that rate will have increased to $84,344. Raises for the three positions will also be provided in years 2022 and 2023.
The resolution states further that these three employees are entitled to participate in the Wisconsin Retirement System, in accordance with state law, and the county will pay only its share of the contributions required by law. The elected officials are also entitled to participate in the county’s health, dental and life insurance programs, subject to terms and conditions of the programs, which may be modified occasionally.
Supervisors unanimously approved acceptance of Parents Supporting Parents Program funding through the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families. This allows for creation of one, full-time Family Well-Being Coordinator position at the Human Services Department. The funding approved comes to the county through a three-year grant and allows it to become one of three Innovation Zones in Wisconsin to implement a Parents Supporting Parents Program.
The board approved a resolution adopting a plan to foster public participation, before the county considers proposed amendments to the Jefferson County Comprehensive and Farmland Preservation plans.
The board honored outgoing supervisors, Chairman Jim Schroeder, Jim Mode and Ed Morse, before being presented with annual reports from Jensen, Hoffman and McGraw.
McGraw’s report included summaries of 2019 elections, in which 19,690 ballots were cast April 2 out of the county’s total population of 85,129. She listed among her 2020 goals as indexing and scanning marriage license applications in accordance with state statutes, having a successful organizational meeting for 2020-2022 county board of supervisors, having the chief deputy clerk cross-train in election administration and continuing her education toward becoming a Master County Clerk.
Hoffman’s report included a statement of her department’s mission. She said it is to permanently protect and provide access to Jefferson County’s history and future, its land and its people. She said the vision statement included the goal of ensuring the integrity of the county’s land and other vital records. The department’s values statement includes that its work will be guided and informed by beliefs and commitments to inclusiveness of all people, open participation of staff and business partners, quality through continuous improvement and openness to a culture of teamwork and collaboration.
Jensen reported that the total interest generated by county investments in 2019 was $1,246,728.
The next meeting of the county board is scheduled April 12 and will begin at 5 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.