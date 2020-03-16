How do you educate students in a confined space during the COVID-19 pandemic? That is the battle many nearby schools with campus style living are facing in the national response to the illness, however not all are following the same path.
On Friday, Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, under the direction of Gov. Tony Evers, issued an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
According to the order, the closure will begin on Wednesday to give schools time to make plans for students, parents, staff and administrators. The anticipated reopening date is April 6, but is subject to change pending further information. Information about learning experiences for Watertown children will be posted at www.watertown.k12.wi.us/district/coronavirus.cfm March 20.
The state Department of Health Services reported more new cases of COVID-19 bringing the state total up to 33, including one individual who has recovered.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Evers in a statement.
Luther Preparatory School announced Friday it will close its doors until April 13, while Madison Area Technical College will extend its spring break to March 29. Maranatha Baptist University will not make any direct changes to its schedule though it will not allow any students traveling internationally for spring break to return to the campus for the spring semester, will limit events to no more than 250 people and has already begun cancelling many athletic events.
Luther Preparatory School
Luther Preparatory School, 1300 Western Ave., will close its campus until April 13, according to school president Matthew Crass.
“The decision was made was just made because of what happened over the past two days,” Crass said. “We saw what other campuses were doing and it became apparent we needed to do the same thing.”
Luther Preparatory School, a college preparatory school with a campus, services over 400 students from 28 states and seven foreign countries and houses approximately 350 students in its dorms, according to Crass. Crass said the school began its spring break on Wednesday and the curriculum will now be moved to an online format no later than March 30 after faculty uses a few days to prepare their courses. The online format will be used through Easter weekend on April 12.
All on-campus events will also be cancelled until April 13. However, athletics will still have their seasons though schedules would need to be changed, including a couple of conference games, which the school hopes to make up, according to Crass.
Crass said the decision is still tentative as the school awaits decisions from state and local medical professionals about the outbreak.
“We hope to have the all clear by health professionals across the area and the country by April 13,” Crass said. “We want to things to settle down before April 13. That’s the hope.”
Madison Area Technical College
Madison Area Technical College’s Watertown campus, 1300 W. Main St. will also be adjusting its schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement, Madison College, including all of its locations, will extend its spring break until March 29. During this time, administrators, faculty and staff will plan alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces.
According to the announcement, some courses may evolve into online delivery, alternative delivery modes that do not require face-to-face sessions, and possible small group lab work. Madison College will communicate with individual students prior to March 30 about how instruction will be delivered on a course-by-course basis, according to the release.
Madison College buildings, excluding athletic and child-care facilities, will remain open. All Madison College athletic team seasons have been suspended and athletic, fitness and campus Child and Family Center will be closed starting March 14.
Dr. Jack Daniels, III, president of Madison College said Friday, “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff are our top priorities. We are working to find creative solutions to continue delivering high-quality learning to our students. Services such as financial aid, online tutoring, counseling and advising will remain accessible to students who need them.”
Maranatha Baptist University
Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W. Main St., will take a different route to handle the COVID-19 situation.
According to the university’s website, students are advised not to travel to parts of the country where outbreaks have occurred and anyone traveling internationally over spring break will not be allowed to return to campus for the remainder of the spring semester.
The university has already been asked to consider limiting large group activities of over 250 people and as of Friday was working to implement that recommendation. The university’s upcoming performances of “Beauty and the Beast” will be limited to 250 seats, but all regularly scheduled performances will remain scheduled at this time.
Dorms on the campus will remain open through the spring break and the administration will waive the usual dorm fee. Meal service will be offered for lunch and dinner for students during the break and the cost to stay on campus including meals will be $80. The university will welcome visitors to the campus, but the residence hall housing for guests will not be available for the remainder of the semester.
Many university sporting events have also been cancelled as of Friday, including the NCCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament, seven baseball games, six softball games and three men’s volleyball games.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater also changed its academic schedule, pushing up its spring break to have begun Saturday and extended it until March 29. Face-to-face instruction was also suspended beginning March 30 and classes will be delivered alternatively through at least April 17.
All university-sponsored travel and on campus events have also been cancelled until April 17. Residence halls will remain open, however students who live on campus, except where necessary, are encouraged to take all their belongings and not return until at least April 17.
Watertown Public Library
The Watertown Public Library is closed and tentatively plans to reopen April 6.
Senior Center
The Watertown Senior Center on Friday announced it will be canceling all future activities, including bingo, card games and movies until further notice. The center said this was due to the senior population being more prone to illnesses.
