Small town living does have its advantages.
Images of voting lines stretching for blocks in Milwaukee on Election Day are not unusual, but several things were unusual about the most recent statewide election held Tuesday.
The vast majority of those dedicated voters were wearing masks for protection and standing six feet apart to comply with the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, and there were just five polling places in use in Wisconsin’s largest municipality when traditionally there are 180. A scarcity of poll workers willing to work under such risky health conditions was one of the reasons given for the limited voting options.
No such problems existed in Jefferson and Dodge Counties, where voters were able to get in and get out with a minimum of waiting.
“Certainly,” Watertown City Clerk Elissa Friedl said. “I am sure we had a much easier day than they did in the larger cities.”
When it became clear on Monday that the election would proceed on its originally scheduled date, safety precautions were immediately put in place, with City Health Officer Carol Quest overseeing those measures.
“It went well,” Friedl said. “We took great measures during set up on Monday to make marks on the floor for social distancing. We had social distancing between workers, between voters and between workers and in the voter line. With in person turnout being only a little over 1,400 voters at the three different locations, we didn’t have lines, per se … maybe two or three people at a time, so crowd control wasn’t really a problem.”
Friedl said in-person turnout was what she expected, between 40 and 45 percent. A total of 5,408 voters out of the 12,235 who were registered to vote cast their ballots. A total of 3,972 of those 5,408 were absentee ballots that were returned by Election Day.
“We’ve had about 44.2 % so far, but that does not include the absentee ballots yet to come postmarked yesterday, so turnout will be a little higher than we anticipated when those ballots come back,” Friedl said. “We have to accept anything with a postmark as of yesterday, through 4 p.m. on April 13. No results can be released until after that point.”
Sarah Copsey, Jefferson city clerk, said as the polls closed that the city was processing 1,631 ballots, and that of those, more than 1,300 were absentee ballots, a record number.
That accounts for a 41 percent voter turnout in the city, which has 4,044 people on its voter rolls.
“All day long we’ve had a low but steady amount of people coming through,” Copsey said on Election Day. “It was pretty relaxed.”
Of those visiting the municipal building, many dropped off absentee ballots at the door.
“People were pretty good about social distancing, and we had a lot of protections in place,” the city clerk said.
The City of Jefferson totally reorganized the layout for this election to promote social distancing, she said. There were three different doors, one for each district, and pollworkers were protected by Plexiglas sheets.
The city had two people on cleaning duty all day long and two door handlers.
“We kept the doors propped open,” she said. In addition, people were asked to use hand sanitizer as they came in and again when they left.
Copsey noted there were a lot of people who came in wearing masks, and the city provided masks and gloves for its employees.
“Obviously, none of us really wanted to be there, but given that we had to be, I think it went really well, really smoothly,” she said.
Gov. Tony Evers mobilized the National Guard in advance of the election to help at polling places throughout the state. It certainly was appreciated on the local level.
“We had a wonderful crop of people from the National Guard assist us with the elections yesterday,” Friedl said. “They were very eager to help and we certainly appreciated having them. They were helping direct voters to the correct district, and reminding them to sanitize on the way in and out.”
Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson also praised the National Guard for its role in assisting in the election.
“I heard nothing but praise for them,” Gibson said. “They were very professional and courteous. I encouraged them to help out at the polls every election.”
Gibson voted in person in the town of Oak Grove at 2 p.m.
“Because my town is similar in size to other towns, I go in the mid afternoon,” Gibson said. “So I know what number voter I was. Other towns have the same voter turnout, usually, but with absentees it could be skewed.
“I think they went fairly well (around the county), from what I heard. In person voting was higher than what they thought it was going to be. (Clerks) were very appreciative of the voters. They kept their social spacing and used hand sanitizer when directed to do so. I didn’t hear any complaints from voters about lines at the polls in Dodge County.”
Gibson could not offer complete ballot totals for Dodge County, and neither could Jefferson County Clerk Audrey McGraw. But like Gibson, McGraw felt the overall process went well on Election Day.
“I didn’t hear of any troubles that anybody had, I think everything went quite smooth,” McGraw said. “A lot of clerks thought outside the box. They did some drive-through voting. That seemed to have worked really well for them, but I think they were busier than they were anticipating.
“They definitely did (have a tougher time in larger cities). We’re pretty fortunate here that we can get people in and out. If there is a wait, there’s a slight wait. We’ve never experienced anything like this before. I don’t think many people had to wait outside to vote. The weather was really nice yesterday, so we kind of lucked out.”
