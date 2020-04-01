The City of Watertown and Watertown Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday morning that a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community. The patient has been treated at Watertown Regional Medical Center and is in isolation.
“This is what we prepared for, and the reason we’ve taken a proactive approach,” said Mayor Emily McFarland. “The hospital and city continue to work together and encourage you to take a common sense approach to helping prevent the spread of this virus. Please abide by the governor’s order and remain home except for essential needs and services.”
The Watertown Health Department continues to work closely with WRMC and is following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide appropriate treatment and ensure the safety of the patient, the clinical team caring for this individual; and all those within our community, McFarland said.
“We train for these types of situations year-round,” said Richard Keddington, CEO, Watertown Regional Medical Center. “We want to thank the City of Watertown and the Watertown Health Department for their cooperation and have absolute confidence in our community’s combined abilities to handle this situation. We want to reassure that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve.”
Due to patient privacy laws, the hospital said it is unable to provide additional information at this time. However, Keddington said the hospital does want to reassure the community that it is safe to come to the hospital should people need medical care.
In their joint statement, the city and the hospital reminded the public that it takes a community effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, and to keep our community healthy. They said they continue to encourage taking the following measures to protect yourself and others, in accordance with CDC guidelines and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services:
• Abide by the Governor’s Order; only leave your home for essential services and needs.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. If you are coughing or sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the inside of your elbow. Avoid large gatherings.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
If you think you have been exposed to the coronavirus and are experiencing symptoms related to it including respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider before you arrive on-site. This will allow your providers to properly prepare for your visit and take the necessary precautions to keep others from being infected or exposed.
For more information, or if you have any questions, please contact the Watertown Health Department or visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.
