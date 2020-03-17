Summit Credit Union has announced that beginning Wednesday, it will primarily be serving members through drive-up access, website, online and mobile access options.
Summit Credit Union has a branch office at 1610 S. Church St., Watertown.
The Watertown branch office has no drive-up and will temporarily have no public access.
At this point, it is anticipated that branches will fully re-open April 6.
However, this will be reviewed as the date approaches.
As part of the response plan, Summit’s contact center will remain open during regular business hours.
Members can call Summit at 800-236-5560. During branch closures, callers may experience an increased wait time due to a higher volume of calls.
Members can also use Summit’s mobile, online and voice banking services throughout the closures.
With Summit mobile apps, members are still able to access their accounts, according to bank officials.
Customers will be able to pay their bills, make loan payments and transfer money between their accounts with Summit.
