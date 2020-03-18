Are your kids home and you need something to do, due to the coronavirus situation. Try these puzzles, games and amusements from our Watertown Daily Times Kids Activity 2020 special section.
Simply go to this link and print out pages on your home printer: http://wdtimes.com/app/staff/KidsActivity2020.pdf
