JEFFERSON — As of noon Sunday, Jefferson County had nine reported cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, according to Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott, while Dodge County reported seven cases.
The state of Wisconsin had 1,112 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon.
“These are just the number of people who have received a positive test result. There are likely more cases in the county, as not everyone is being tested,” Scott said. “Jefferson County residents should assume there are undiagnosed cases in the community and there is community spread of the disease locally, state-wide and nation-wide. Everyone should do their part in complying with the Safer at Home Order and stay home as much as possible in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Scott thanked everyone who is staying home, practicing social distancing, washing their hands covering their coughs and remaining home when sick.
“This is a very difficult time for all,” she said. “We have had great cooperation and communication with all of our community partners,” she said. “Our staff have been working long hours to conduct contact tracing for positive cases, follow-up on all who have been tested, provide guidance for businesses and health care providers, and answering questions.”
Scott said the area has a dedicated health care system that is working hard to assist individuals affected by not only this virus, but with other health conditions, as well.
Community leaders, municipalities, health care providers, emergency management, Fort Healthcare and county administrative staff have been meeting on a regular basis to respond to the pandemic and keep the community as safe as possible.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is in daily contact with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and is following all DHS and Centers for Disease Control guidelines for case management, guidance, and community mitigation,” Scott said.
She added that anyone with questions related to COVID-19 can email the Jefferson County Health Department at COVID19@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Persons with general questions in Dodge County may call the Dodge County Public Health Unit Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at 920-386-3670, and at all other times, Wisconsin’s Impact 2-1-1, by dialing 211.
