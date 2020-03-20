It’s hard to find a silver lining in the relentlessly depressing news about the coronavirus pandemic.
Although, as of this writing, there are no reported cases in Dodge or Jefferson County, the virus has been reported in the counties surrounding ours. Fears of death, illness, store closing, layoffs and countless other disruptions and calamity surround us. Uncertainty and fear are palpable. And the changes and challenges have only just begun.
This is a true test of national unity, community spirit and brotherly love. For all the complaining these past several years about a nation divided, it is refreshing to see America pull together to fight a common enemy. Everyone is doing their part. This is reason for at least muted celebration. What more can we do?
Be safe: Don’t go out unless you have to. Wash your hands regularly. Clean often-touched surfaces. Practice and respect social distancing (6 feet recommended). Cover you mouth when you cough. Stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.
Be considerate: Think of others at the store; take just what you need for now to get you by. Use the phone, social media or other tools to communicate more than usual with others, especially the elderly, who are most susceptible. Donate blood. Donate food to the food pantry. Reach out to a distant friend, member of your church or others whom you seldom see. Make sure they are OK.
Shop local: Shops, eating establishments and other businesses all around you are struggling right now, as are their employees. If you can, patronize them, maybe even more than normal. People’s livelihoods depend on it.
Be thankful: Think about all the people fighting this virus on the front lines. Doctors and nurses aren’t the only ones putting their lives on the line. Police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians, grocery and pharmacy clerks and so many others are there, because we need them to be. And don’t forget the hidden army of health and other officials working tirelessly behind the scenes. Thank them, if you can, but from a distance.
Make the most of it: Take this opportunity to focus on hobbies, projects or pastimes that you have been too busy for in the past. Enjoy this bonus time with loved ones. Make sure you find time to take your attention off the news barrage, and find a healthy escape.
Be calm: With all this tension and fear in the air, people are on edge. Be the one to lead by example. Stay calm and carry on. Recognize that we are all in this together and try to do your best to maintain civility, neighborliness and good will. Panic only begets panic. Extra helpings of patience and understanding go along way.
And one more thing. Watertown Daily Times staff is working with local officials and trying hard to relay to you all the news and developments surrounding this unprecedented change to our counties and community. We will continue to provide that information to our readers in print and online for as long as we are able.
Thank you to our advertisers and our readers. Without their support, this coverage would not be possible.
Together we can get through this.
