The snowballing number of event cancellations means area nonprofit organizations are facing challenges and uncertainty from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Watertown’s Turner Hall, a nonprofit, non-stock corporation, specializes in receptions, banquets and catering. The spring season is their busiest before a lull in the summertime. Now, as the organization nears its 160th anniversary in October, they are left with never-before-seen dilemmas.
“Nobody is sure of any of this,” said Rich Doman, the long-time treasurer and theatrical director for Turner Hall. “Our income has gone from the best three months in our existence to absolutely nothing. We don’t know how to pay our bills. We’ve been able to send some of the product back, but we are stuck with food. We are sitting with a lot of bills we can’t get paid.”
Doman, who will have been with the organization 50 years in October, saw nine events canceled or postponed in a single day. His group’s role is to help others in the community, something he says is next to impossible now.
“We totally use events to keep us reliable in the community,” Doman said. “We thought our purpose was to host these charitable events. Our business is pretty well down the drain.”
Disrupted events range from high-school banquets to fish-fry fundraisers to church and other corporate events from around the area.
The organization considered carryout to stem the tide, but deemed the venture too risky because of the age of its workers.
And they are not the only organization facing tough times.
At the Watertown Family Center, the organization’s annual 120-person luau on April 4 has been postponed as have playgroups, parenting classes and open-gym sessions. The luau is the organization’s primary fundraiser, bringing in $12,000-$14,000 while the other activities involve 200 families in the area.
“We’ve cancelled all our programs until further notice,” said Stephanie Curtis, Family Center executive director. “We are not offering any programs. We’ve had to cancel major fundraisers. Right now we are in a holding pattern of what we can and can’t do. We are going to have to figure out how to make up that money somewhere.”
If the pandemic continues towards summer, Curtis worries about whether employees may have to depart for other employment.
“My concern would be, if I’m closed, would employees stay or get other jobs? How would that impact us?,” she said. “If it goes past four weeks and into summer, will there be restrictions or worries with parks and play groups? I’m hoping it’s gone and we can do our playgroups again starting in June in the parks.”
The center is actively using its Facebook page to engage with people virtually, attempting to bring about some normalcy.
In Dodge County, the fourth annual 4-H trivia night that typically draws 400 people at Dodgeland High School was canceled on March 21 due to the government ban on events with over 250 people. Proceeds from the event go to upgrading barn conditions and amenities for the Dodge County Fair. Past efforts have allowed for hog and lamb pens to be replaced as well as a ventilation system to be installed in the barn.
“As far as cancelling this is devastating not only to myself and family,” event coordinator Eric Salmi said. “We have six to seven months of work for this one-night event. As for the livestock kids of Dodge County, they have to go another year before they can get upgrades before the fair.
“It’s a very well-worth thing to put together because people come to support the youth and kids get updates to continue showing. These are the kids that are doing everything right, there’s a lot of dedication they put in every year for their projects.”
Salmi noted that there still is a chance the event takes place, however he would wait at least a month after a restriction is lifted to officially reschedule.
The event drew 56 teams last year and was well on its way to that figure again. Salmi was appreciative of the support from the greater Dodge County area during these difficult times.
“One good thing that came out of this was on the 13th my wife and I spent over three hours on the phone, cancelling food and tables,” he said. “We made phone calls to team sponsors and 99 percent of the people told us no matter what happens you keep the money we sent.”
Watertown’s Jig Jog run scheduled for March 14 was postponed. Organizer Jeff Allen hopes to hold the event that benefits the Educational Foundation of Watertown later this summer with many of the same runners.
The fundraiser helps fill educational needs.
“If a school is hurting, the teachers can write grants to the Education Foundation, and we can supplement some of the income they might lose or to help a project they were working on.”
But he said there are other fundraisers feeling the pinch more than the foundation.
“Postponing isn’t going to hurt us financially,” Allen said. “I feel for those nonprofits that do Market Days or Girl Scout cookies because they may be hurting.”
