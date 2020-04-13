MADISON — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin continued to rise Sunday, as the state began preparing to use Alliant Energy Center as a possible care facility in the event of a potential surge.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County saw another rise in its COVID-19 cases over the weekend, when they rose from 19 Thursday afternoon to 23 by Sunday afternoon. Dodge County’s cases climbed over the same period from 16 to 19.
Statewide, as of Sunday afternoon, there were 3,341 cases, up from 2,885 cases Thursday.
A total of 144 people have died from the coronavirus in the state, so far. No one has died in Jefferson or Dodge counties.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Sunday that an application has been submitted to begin developing an alternative care facility at Alliant Energy Center. If the Federal Emergency Management Agency approves, the Army Corp of Engineers would work with contractors to develop the facility. Evers’ office said additional details would be shared as they become available.
A total of 42% of those who have died in Wisconsin were black, and 53% of those who died were white. While more females have tested positive for the coronavirus, males have accounted for 60% of the deaths in Wisconsin.
Health officials said 974 people, or 29% of all those who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin, have been hospitalized.
Statewide, 35,916 tests have come back negative.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
