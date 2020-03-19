JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek schools district Administrator Mike Garvey provided the following update for his school district Tuesday morning.
The Johnson Creek district will be providing breakfast snack bags and lunches to all children in the district at no cost beginning Monday.
The meals will be delivered free of charge to the family home or the in-district address where the child will be at lunchtime.
Deliveries will be made on Monday (Monday and Tuesday meals), Wednesday (Wednesday and Thursday meals) and Friday (Friday and weekend meals). Meals must be requested by 3 p.m. Sunday.
