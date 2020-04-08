JEFFERSON — The Paycheck Protection Program provides forgivable loans to small businesses to pay their employees during the COVID-19 crisis.
Farmers are eligible for PPP loans through the Small Business Administration. Farmers must have fewer than 500 employees and less than $1 million in net revenue. If farmers already have a relationship with the USDA Farm Service Agency, the SBA is encouraging those farmers to work with FSA first.
Applications opened April 3 for small businesses.
Costs covered include payroll costs, including benefits; interest on mortgage obligations, incurred before Feb. 15; rent, under lease agreements in force before Feb. 15; and utilities, for which service began before Feb. 15.
Loans will be forgiven as long as the loan proceeds are used to cover payroll costs, and most mortgage interest, rent, and utility costs over the 8 week period after the loan is made; and employee and compensation levels are maintained.
Loans can be up to two months of an average monthly payroll costs from the last year plus an additional 25% of that amount, capped at $10 million.
The PPP loan cannot cover pay for those employees whose principal address is not within the United States, nor can it cover their costs of paying independent contractors. Independent contractors and other self-employed individuals can apply for their own PPP loans starting Friday.
Applicants for these loans must already have a lender relationship with a bank or institution that have a relationship with SBA. Therefore, the first recommendation is for farmers to call their current lender(s) to see if they have that SBA relationship and ask if they are ready to accept PPP applications.
One will need to provide a lender with payroll documentation such as payroll processor records or payroll tax filings. Independent contractors will have to provide their 1099-MISC forms. Self-employed individuals will have to provide their income and expenses from their sole proprietorship.
