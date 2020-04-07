Watertown Common Council members could only meet by computer screens from the safety of their living rooms Monday.
The Wisconsin National Guard staffed election polling places Tuesday.
Older folks and those with compromised immune systems were begged to stay inside today for fear they might contract the deadly COVID-19 virus — and this is National Public Health Week.
If he were alive, Rod Serling would be irritated that reality was stealing his good story ideas.
In its true, German-heritage fashion, in the face of a pandemic, the business of Watertown city government was addressed this week when the Watertown Common Council met for about 40 minutes Monday evening to ensure the city can continue to function during the COVID-19 crisis.
Following the session, among things citizens can count on is that their police department will be receiving two new, 2020 Ford SUV’s and the fire department will get some replacement radios.
The meat of Monday’s unprecedented, remote common council meeting, however, came during Mayor Emily McFarland’s update on COVID-19 as it is affecting the city and what it might do in coming days. The mayor’s address was, at times, chilling.
“First things first,” McFarland said, noting that, as of Monday night there was one positive test for the COVID-19 virus in Watertown. The city is actively monitoring at least five suspected cases and 93 people have been released from observation. The city is releasing information on positive cases each day at 2 p.m. and on Tuesday, the count had risen to two positives.
McFarland said, as for Tuesday’s election, plastic shields, signs, hand sanitizer, 5,000 one-use pens and curbside voting options were in place. She also noted 41 members of the National Guard would have a presence at the polling stations, adding another dimension of the surreal to the event.
“We are putting that information out, because you will see polling locations looking differently,” McFarland said, adding absentee voting had been steady. “The public can rest assured we have done all we can do to make sure this election comes off as safely as possible."
The mayor said potential for a surge of the COVID-19 virus in the region is ahead and “the city is being proactive and erring on the side of caution and health." McFarland said the public is doing a “pretty good” job when it comes to social distancing in this time of Coronavirus threat.
The mayor pleaded for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for people who are on the front lines of city and community health and safety services. She said there is money in place for the city to conduct a PPE buy-back program.
“We need PPE and we are asking for it through every possible channel,” she said. “We will be in need of PPE here very, very soon.”
McFarland said there could be a 5% loss of revenue across all city funds as a result of the pandemic. This amounts to about $2.2 million. McFarland said, however, these are not revenues lost as of today.
"These are very preliminary estimates of what our losses would be from March through December of this year and it is too early to predict with any degree of accuracy (what they might be, exactly)," she said. "With that said, we made some rough guesses of the areas in which we anticipate losses will occur. General fund encompasses losses in licensing, pool and recreational programming, building and other permits, unpaid business personal property taxes and more."
The mayor said the city took a look at all the revenue streams and estimates that there will be $500,000 loss in general; $450,000 in water; $450,000, wastewater; TIDs, $50,000; library, $10,000; Riverfest, $400,000 (if the festival cannot take place); transit, $150,000; storm water, $50,000; solid waste, $50,000 and room tax, $75,000.
“That is something we will have to tackle when we come out of this storm,” she said.
A total of half of the city’s workforce is currently working from home and after Tuesday's election, according to the mayor, there will be many more doing the same.
McFarland was generally pleased with how the remote session went.
"Overall, the meeting went well," she said. "We did have one issue arise, but we were still able to allow the public access to the meeting. I'm thankful to the local businesses that have assisted us in getting our technology lined up so that we can still have quality meetings while ensuring the access that the public is used to. I'm also thankful for the council's flexibility with meeting in a virtual manner."
A recognition of outgoing alderpersons will be held in a special ceremony when the council can once again meet in person.
