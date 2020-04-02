Watertown restaurants react, adjust amid COVID-19

Ryan Tietz, a delivery driver for PJ’s Pizza, places orders on his passenger seat Wednesday before he heads to his next delivery. The popular Watertown pizza place has seen an increase in delivery orders since Gov. Tony Evers’ March 17 ban on dine-in establishments. Tietz, who has worked for PJ’s for four years, said he has seen an uptick in deliveries during the day hours with more students and adults off of school and work because of COVID-19.