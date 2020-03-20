WATERLOO — Waterloo municipal building and utilities office are closed to walk-in traffic.
Voters may set up an appointment to vote absentee in person. The city has 24/7 drop boxes for licensing, utility payments, and other municipal business/payments.
Staff will still be on-site during regular hours while the offices are closed to the public.
To contact the clerk/treasurer’s office, call 920-478-3025 or email cityhall@waterloowi.us. For the city’s utility department, call 920-478-2260 or email lleistico@waterlooutilities.com. For non-emergency police issues, call 920-478-2343 or email police@waterloowi.us.
