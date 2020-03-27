As of noon Thursday, six people each in Jefferson and Dodge counties have tested positive for COVID-19.
There have been no deaths in either county as a result of the virus.
According to the Dodge County website, members of the public are advised to wash hands, cover the nose and mouth when they sneeze or cough, stay home when sick, follow CDC travel guidance and avoid assumptions or stereotypes about people who might be sick.
Wisconsin health officials reported another jump in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday reported 707 positive cases of the Coronavirus. That is more than 120 cases since Wednesday, when 585 positive tests were reported.
The number of deaths in Wisconsin caused by COVID-19 stands at eight.
Milwaukee County has the most cases, at 347, followed by Dane County with 114.
