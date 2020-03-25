Liberals, cornaviarus
Dear Editor:
We in Wisconsin are all dealing with the Chinese virus and its ramifications. We have to take the virus seriously, but when is enough, enough? Our liberal governor is calling for every non-essential business to close without defining what non-essential is. What is essential to you might be non-essential to me and vice versa. Yet another confirmation of our one-term governor being in over his head.
How many businesses will go under during this undetermined amount of time being closed if they abide by this unconstitutional edict. I know it’s illegal to yell fire in a crowded theater but maybe the governor is doing just that? Wouldn’t a much better approach to this media driven panic be to publish anonymously, but a meaningful list of what has caused people to succumb to this virus, what are their ages, status of their immune systems and other diseases they may have or had? Democrats are known for making rules that cover everyone except themselves. Allow people to think for themselves and not pass rules that are applied across the board.
To look at it politically, who benefits the most? The way the Democrats have been acting since Trump has been elected, the worse the economy looks, the better they believe they look. They are desperate. Nothing they have tried the last three years has worked to smear Trump enough to cause his public popularity to fade. Why not try the nuclear option along with the liberal media fanning the flames. Tank the economy. Make more government services necessary to bail us out. I think it’s time the Republicans start pushing back. It’s the old frog in the pot of water trick. Well the water is getting hot. It is time for the Republicans to jump out of the pot rather than continue to cook. Is it going to be frog legs for dinner tonight or do we jump back into the swamp?
Don Pridemore
Candidate for the 13th Senate District in 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.