Watertown School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug said Wednesday the district is continuing to pay both its certified and non-certified staff during the full extent of current school closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“That information has been communicated to staff in in-person meetings, by phone and email,” she said, noting support staff questions have been addressed and the school district board will take formal action on these financial matters Monday through a resolution.
“We have been working, literally, around the clock to make sure our staff and families have accurate and up-to-date information in this rapidly changing environment,” she said, referring to information contained in an article in Tuesday’s Daily Times about various workers’ economic struggles in the Watertown community during the coronavirus threat.
According to the latest information provided by the district, staff members will be paid during the time they are away from school.
All certified and 12-month staff have been working from home since March 18 and will again, beginning on March 30 — which is the end of the district’s previously scheduled spring break — to help to support students in their learning.
“All hourly/non-certified staff will also be paid during the time we are away from school if they would like to be,” Schug said. “Beginning on March 30, we will provide opportunities for hourly staff to work from home through providing student support, assisting with food delivery, completing online trainings, and the like. We will provide the opportunity to all of our non-certified staff to opt out of working during this time, as well.”
Schug said support staff is being sent opportunities for hours each week to include professional development opportunities. They may log as many hours as they would like in each given week, according to the district, provided they do not exceed regular weekly hours.
The draft resolution to be addressed by the board of education Monday states, in part, that “the Watertown Unified School District Board of Education approve(s) the Administrative Recommendation for Emergency Closure Work and Pay Continuation that all regular, full-time and part-time salaried, hourly, and extracurricular employees as defined by administration, continue to be paid at their regular rate of pay if they are available to work and meet the work expectations (virtual and/or on-site) as directed by the administration. This recommendation is intended to extend through June 8 or the date of return, whichever comes first.”
“The WUSD Board and Administration want to ensure that all of our staff, certified and non-certified, will have the opportunity to continue to be paid during this unexpected school closure. We value all of our staff, and we do not want circumstances beyond our control to negatively impact their financial situation,” Schug said. “As a result, we have worked together to ensure that we can continue to provide meaningful work for our certified and non-certified staff to support our students, our families, maintain our facilities and to provide critical professional development during this time away from school. The WUSD wants to work together with our students, families, staff, and community to provide the best possible outcomes for everyone involved in these evolving and uncertain times.”
