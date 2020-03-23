TOWN OF WATERTOWN — Netwurx and TDS reported Friday they are working together to increase bandwidth to their rural broadband network in southeastern Wisconsin in a proactive manner to address the expected usage increase by customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ken “Doc” Baehler, Netwurx director of business development.
The rural broadband network serves portions of Jefferson and Dodge counties.
"Netwurx reached out to TDS a few weeks back when the news broke to request TDS put this existing project on a fast track for completion,” Baehler said. "Drew Petersen, senior vice president of corporate affairs for TDS Telecommunications Corp. said, “TDS welcomes additional infrastructure to drive broadband coverage and access in rural Dodge County. There has never been a more critically important time to expand broadband services in Wisconsin.”
Both Netwurx and TDS are participating in the FCC’s Keep America Connected Pledge.
The Keep Americans Connected Pledge reads: "Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, (we) pledge for the next 60 days to not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Businesses and residential customers are asked to contact their specific provider to inquire if they fall under these circumstances.
"We at Netwurx and TDS wish all the best to our customers their families and to all America, as we work collectively to positively affect local communities, we both serve during this global crisis,” a media release from the firms stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.