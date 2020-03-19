MADISON – Wisconsin voters are requesting absentee ballots at a record pace with concerns about coronavirus COVID-19, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
As of Tuesday morning, more than 173,000 absentee applications have been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks. That exceeds total requests for three of the last four spring elections.
“We are encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official.
“We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely,” she said. If name or address has changed since one has last registered, they need to register with current information. One can check registration status at myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
The deadline for online registration has passed and electors must register in person in the municipal clerk's office or at the polling place. Voters may also register in their municipal clerk’s office until the Friday before the election, April 3 or at the polls on election day.
Approximately 64,000 requests for absentee voting have come in since Friday, March 13, when approximately 109,000 requests had been made, with 39,000 coming in Monday. Detailed comparisons to similar times prior to past elections are not available.
