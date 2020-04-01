The Watertown Police Department and other members of area law enforcement are doing their best to be prepared for officer interactions with the public in the increasingly dangerous, confusing and frustrating environment of the COVID-19 virus.
Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Ben Olsen offered some examples of what his department is doing as it maintains day-to-day operations, saying, in the dispatch department, communications specialists are screening calls and relaying callers symptoms to first responders.
He said, all police squad cars have recommended protective equipment for officers in the field. This includes Tyvek suits, N95 masks, face shields and gloves.
“In general police work areas, employees maintain social distancing,” Olsen said. “Additional work areas were created to prevent multiple officers from being in the same room for an extended period of time. Squad cars are disinfected between each use. Work surfaces are also sanitized regularly. The fire department has been kind enough to let us borrow their UV light as an additional safeguard.”
During arrests, non-violent offenders are being processed on-scene, instead of bringing them to the police department.
“There is no change to our enforcement,” Olsen said. “We want to minimize the number of people brought into the building.”
For non-emergency complaints, a desk officer is at the lobby throughout the day to help dispatch with citizens when they come into the department’s lobby.
“We want to make sure their concerns are addressed as soon as possible, to limit the amount of time they have to spend in the building. Officers are also making phone contact with subjects to limit face-to-face contact,” Olsen said.
The Watertown Police Department is relying on the public’s voluntary compliance with the “safer at home order” that exists statewide.
“We have acted on numerous complaints of suspected violations,” he said. “We use the time as a learning opportunity. Arrests will only be made to maintain a safe environment. So far voluntary compliance has worked most of the time. No physical arrests have been made.”
In terms of its approach to making traffic stops, there has not been a change in police protocol.
“Officers will not be making random stops to see where a person is headed,” Olsen said. “There are too many reasons that a person could be out that are deemed essential, so it is assumed that is why they are out. We will continue to conduct traffic stops for violations of traffic laws, but will take any necessary steps to avoid the transfer of germs.”
Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi also said he wanted citizens to know his department will not conduct traffic stops on anyone unless reasonable suspicion or probable cause exists.
“This means that officers on the street will be conducting business as usual, pursuant to the laws of the State of Wisconsin and ordinances of the City of Jefferson,” Pileggi said. “No person will be arbitrarily stopped to check on employment status with any business or industry by a Jefferson Police officer. We encourage people to stay at home as much as possible, but do not want them to worry about their freedom to travel for appointments, supplies, or to go to and from work.”
In order to limit contact and possible exposure of police officers and citizens, the Jefferson Police Department will be conductin business with some limitations in place.
Officers will not enter homes on EMS calls that are not life-threatening. EMS personnel will enter the home to treat the patient. Officers will remain outside, unless it’s absolutely necessary to enter a home to perform life-saving activities or at an EMS staff person’s request.
“We encourage citizens to conduct business with the police department via the telephone,” Pileggi said. “If you need to file a report not requiring evidence collection or a written statement, we will take your complaint over the phone to file a report. A dispatcher will be able to advise you as to whether an officer response is required. We do not want people to hesitate to dial 911 in any emergency. Officers shall respond to all emergency situations in emergency fashion.”
Pileggi asked that if members of the public need police to be present, they should meet the officer outside, in a fresh-air environment, unless an officer needs to enter a home as part of an investigation he or she is conducting.
Juneau Police Chief Dave Beal echoed Schmidt’s sentiments.
“Officers are still remaining busy, as we are doing welfare checks on residents, and are out on patrol to remain visual to the residents and serve as a deterrent for any would-be criminal activity,” Beal said.
Beal said arrest protocols remain the same.
“If someone needs to be taken into custody, that is what will happen,” Beal said. “Nobody gets a free pass if they violate the law.”
He said contact with the public might be limited in some situations, but it can’t be avoided.
Beal said his officers have been equipped with medical masks and are encouraged to to wear latex gloves and use sanitizer during and after all interactions.
He said Juneau police are not conducting traffic stops to find out where people are traveling.
“Traffic stops are conducted on a regular basis, but that is if there is a reasonable suspicion to believe there is a violation of the law,” he said.
Jefferson County District Attorney Susan Happ discussed the safer at home order, which requires all individuals present in the state to stay at home, with the exceptions of essential activities and travel, government functions, operations of essential businesses, and other extraordinary situations.
Happ said that, under Wisconsin law, public health violations under Chapter 252 of the Wisconsin Statutes can result in the arrest, quarantine and even criminal prosecution of violators, but, like Olsen, Pileggi and Beal, said the goal of these laws was compliance, not punishment.
“Local law enforcement and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office are committed to supporting the recommendations of public health officials.” District Attorney Happ said, “I hope that everyone in our community will follow the public health orders, so that enforcement of laws relating to violations of these (directives)will not be required.”
With only essential travel in place for State of Wisconsin residents, Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said his deputies are not conducting random traffic stops to see where motorists are headed.
“No. That would be illegal,” Schmidt said. “We only stop people if there is reasonable suspicion to believe that there is a traffic violation of law. After the stop is made, our deputies may ask further questions ensure compliance with the governor’s executive order.”
He said his deputies are outfitted with additional equipment, such as gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and protective glasses.
“We’re also issuing full Tyvek suits for situations where they may be required,” he said.
He said anyone who needs to be arrested for an offense that requires them going to jail will be taken in.
“We will use caution if people are sick,” Schmidt said. “We have additional protocols at the jail to isolate new arrivals and they are monitored. As far as limited contact, we may not take your license from you, but we may write the information down instead. We will maintain the proper social distance and use caution, but traffic stops will continue for those who violate the law, especially those violations that are dangerous.”
He said social distancing has carried over to protocols within his department.
“All meetings are are done with social distancing in mind,” Schmidt said. “We have canceled non-essential meetings.”
He said movement by staff throughout the buildings is limited to only essential movement.
“We encourage the use of our electronic communications or telephones rather than face-to-face encounters,” he said.
He said law enforcement in Dodge County will continue at its usual levels.
“(Officers) are still busy,” Schmidt said. “There are still calls for service. We are still are open for business in the community. There is no down time.”
“We are (working) as safely as possible,” Schmidt said. “Some of the procedures have changed, but the end goal of public safety is still our goal. We have an obligation to protect the public now more than ever and the residents can be confident that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is still here to serve them when needed.”
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker confirmed his colleagues are not making any random stops of vehicles to see where people are going.
“As with any type of traffic stop, a deputy must have reasonable suspicion or probable cause in order to initiate that stop. To do otherwise would be unlawful and unethical,” he said.
As with other departments, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is equipped to deal with COVID-19 at its approaching height.
“We have equipped each of our squad cars with N95 respirator masks, Nitrile Latex gloves, protective eyewear, gas masks with virus protective filters, and a Tyvek suit that can be worn over the uniform to protect against body fluid contamination. We have disinfectant wipes to clean the inside of the squad’s surfaces,” Parker said. “The scary thing is that these supplies are very limited in nature. Each day I come in and reach out to vendors, members of the community, businesses or complete strangers who call us up asking if we need something. The state has not provided local law enforcement with the PPE that we need. So at this point, it is every agency trying to do it’s best to care of their own personnel.”
He said some support staff are telecommuting and the department is using Zoom for video meetings, which allows personnel to be in different rooms, but gives them the ability to see each other.
“We still feel like we’re having a ‘real’ meeting,” he said. “Social distancing is huge. Deputies come into work, grab squad bags and go right out to their squads, briefings are done via e-mail and Google mechanisms.”
Parker said his department wants the public it serves to know that its members appreciate the public’s support and understanding during these difficult times.
“Rest assured that we are here to take care of you,” he said. “We have taken an oath to protect and serve, but in times like these, we are here to establish public trust. We will do so in a compassionate, ethical and dedicated manner. To everyone in Jefferson County and the state, be well.”
