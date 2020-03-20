JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department announced Friday morning that there is one person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jefferson County.
This is the first case detected in the county.
As of Thursday, there were two deaths in Wisconsin attributed to the Coronavirus.
According to Jefferson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Gail Scott, the infected individual here recently returned from domestic travel and developed symptoms shortly afterwards.
"Self-quarantine procedures have been reviewed with this individual and have been in place since testing occurred,” Scott said. "They have been very cooperative in assisting the health department with contact tracing.”
Scott said the Jefferson County Health Department and area health care providers are partnering to complete contact tracing and follow-up guidance.
"We are in daily contact with this individual to monitor their symptoms and ensure they are receiving the support they need to be able to continue isolation at home,” Scott said, adding no other information about the patient will be provided to protect privacy.
“The Jefferson County Health Department is ready to deal with an increased number of cases,” Scott said. "We will continue to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and our local partners, to assure our community remains safe and healthy,” Scott said. “We are also working with medical providers, and local, state, and federal partners to work quickly and effectively when people have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in contact with people who are diagnosed with this coronavirus.”
The health department said people should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:
- Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, and non-essential workers in your house).
- Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water.
- Cover coughs and sneezes.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Stay home when sick.
The Jefferson County Health Department and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) responsibilities include:
- Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. Those who have been exposed and are symptomatic are tested for COVID-19.
- Performing follow-up assessments and evaluation of individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.
- Providing guidance as needed to clinicians regarding the testing of individuals.
- Educating and preparing communities in Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.
More information about the COVID-19 Pandemic can be found on various websites and Facebook pages including Jefferson County, Jefferson County Health Department, Jefferson County Emergency Management, Fort HealthCare, City of Watertown, Watertown Department of Public Health, United Way of Jefferson and N. Walworth Counties, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
