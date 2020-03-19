Libraries online during coronavirus outbreak

The following article was written by Jill Fuller, coordinator of marketing and communications for the Bridges Library System based in Waukesha of which the Watertown Public Library is a part.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, most people are staying inside to keep themselves and others healthy. As the kids get bored and the list of things to do dwindles, it might be tempting to visit the library to check out some books or movies, or attend a program or storytime. However, to abide by the CDC’s recommendations and to ensure the safety of our patrons and staff, most of the public libraries in Waukesha and Jefferson counties have closed until further notice.
But don’t worry, libraries are online to keep learning, keep reading, and keep the boredom at bay with free digital library resources. All one needs is a library card. (And one doesn’t have one yet, one can even sign up for a library card online at www.GetYourLibraryCard.org!) Here are some things one can do to stay busy from home.
Check out books: Wisconsin’s Digital Library gives one access to thousands of library ebooks and digital audiobooks. Get started by visiting wplc.overdrive.com or find the free Libby app in the app store. The digital library never closes.
Flip through magazines: Flipster is an online collection of digital magazines, which one can read on a computer or on a mobile device with the free Flipster app. There are over 90 magazine titles to choose from, including People magazine, Parents magazine, Ranger Rick Jr., Better Homes and Gardens, and much more. One can even see new and past issues. Visit www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/magazines to start reading.
Keep learning: The library offers access to Gale Courses, an online learning platform with over 360 instructor-led classes for adults and students in everything from ACT Test Prep to Spanish to photoshop. All classes are free and available with a library card. Sign up for a class here: www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/classes.
Besides these, libraries collected a huge list of online activities, resources, and tools on its website. There will even be virtual storytimes from libraries so children can still get a fun library experience. Take a look at www.bridgeslibrarysystem.org/stuck-at-home-resources.
As Ron Weasley says in the Harry Potter books, “When in doubt, go to the library.” Your library might be closed, but library staffs are still available at most libraries if one needs to call with a question on using any of these resources. And if one already has library materials checked out at home, don’t worry about returning them. Due dates have been extended to May 1 and fines won’t accrue until then. Finally, make sure to follow a public library on Facebook or check their website for further details as the month progresses. Stay healthy and librarians hope to see the public back at the library very soon.
