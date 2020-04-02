Watertown Regional Medical Center (WRMC) has added telemedicine to its primary care and specialty clinic offerings in Watertown and the surrounding communities.
This announcement Thursday comes at a time where social distancing is causing the need to reschedule non-essential appointments and procedures and on the heels of the Trump administration’s unprecedented expansion of telehealth services.
“We are pleased to offer convenient telemedicine solutions to help connect patients and providers, and ensure the continued delivery of high quality care,” said Gina Novotny, director of primary care. “As the situation with COVID-19 continues to evolve, telehealth capabilities enable our clinical team to practice social distancing to further reduce the spread of illness while still meeting our patients’ health needs. We look forward to the many ways this new offering will further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
For patients who meet certain clinical criteria, two types of telehealth visits will be offered: telephonic and televideo. A telephonic visit is simply a patient phone call with a provider, and a televideo visit is a virtual, face-to-face visit with a provider using a video conferencing service. These visits may not be available in all cases and will be evaluated based on a patient’s specific needs, according to a hospital announcement.
Patients can request a telehealth visit by calling their provider’s office, just as they would for an in-person visit and currently scheduled appointments may be transitioned to a telehealth visit in lieu of being rescheduled. The provider will determine if a telehealth visit would be best based on the patient’s health condition.
If telehealth is deemed clinically appropriate, the patient will be given an appointment time and instructions for the best way to connect given the available platforms. Then, instead of coming to the office, he or she would call back at the scheduled time and be “checked in” by a nurse or office manager, and then transferred to the provider for the call or two-way video.
Patients who are concerned they may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to consider telemedicine appointments to help further reduce the spread of respiratory illness. Leveraging telemedicine also conserves personal protective equipment (PPE) and other clinical resources that are needed when treating a patient with suspected COVID-19 in the clinic or hospital setting.
