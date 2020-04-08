OCONOMOWOC — The Oconomowoc Toastmasters met via Skype on Thursday, April 2.
President Bernice Hoppel opened the meeting and served as the toastmaster. Hoppel shared the do’s and dont’s of online speaking. She explained that when participating in online meetings and conferences, since it is not possible to view a person’s body language, one has to learn to use their voice more and change the tone and expression.
Word Master Donna Fuller shared the word pleonasm, which means the use of more words than necessary. Joke master Ted Fuller entertained everyone with a variety of amusing jokes.
Hoppel prepared the table topics questions. Everyone had the opportunity to answer a question and practice their impromptu speaking through Skype.
The first speech was by Ellen Bohn about the Haus of Peace. Bohn told about the non-profit organization and expressed the need for the Haus of Peace in the Watertown area.
The second speaker was Ted Fuller with his speech about COVID-19. In Ted Fuller’s speech he talked about the history that we are living through and shared a personal story from someone who had the virus.
Chamy Lutz was the general evaluator for the evening and also the chair as everyone took turns giving feedback to each of the speakers.
The next meeting will be on Thursday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m. It will also be an online video-conference meeting.
