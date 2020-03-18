BEAVER DAM — The Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam and the Dodge County Public Health Department have created a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic which opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The stand-alone testing center is for Dodge County residents only and is aimed at making testing quicker and more efficient in an ongoing effort to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
The testing site will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until further notice.
Those who feel they may have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, and believe they are a candidate for testing can call 1-877-998-0022.
A medical professional will conduct an over-the-phone screening to determine if a COVID-19 test is appropriate. If so, the individual will be directed to the drive-thru site for a test at no cost to them. Those calling from outside Dodge County will be directed to their county’s health department.
Only those who have been screened and approved will be tested. One must call ahead. MMC-BD and Dodge County Public Health ask that those who have not been screened to refrain from entering the drive-thru line as that will slow down the testing process.
Those tested will be expected to self-quarantine for 14 days and/or until instructed by Dodge County Public Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.