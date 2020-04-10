Jefferson County’s total positive COVID-19 cases rose by 3 overnight Wednesday into Thursday, moving from 16 to 19.
Dodge County remained stable at 16 positive cases.
Total positive COVID-19 cases statewide, as of Thursday afternoon, numbered 2,885, up from 2,756. Deaths rose from 99 Wednesday to 111 in the state Thursday.
