JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson have curtailed some city operations and services while some operations will continue without interruption due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Services that will continue include law enforcement, EMS services, fire services, sewage treatment, garbage pick-up and public works operations.
The city hall lobby will remain open, however, citizens are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via the telephone, US mail or electronically. Absentee ballots can be obtained at myvote.wi.gov.
No business will be transacted at the window for Jefferson Utilities. All customer payments must be made electronically or at the drive-thru window or payments left in the drop box until further notice.
The municipal court clerk window will be closed until further notice. Fines can be paid via the drop box, online, or at the police department. Municipal court for Thursday is canceled and rescheduled for May 7. Not guilty pleas can be made via US Mail or by dropping off a not guilty plea document at the drop box.
Other city services may be interrupted as the city takes into consideration the governor’s announcements and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the County Health Department on nonessential events and gatherings limited to 50 persons.
Effective immediately, the senior center is closed to the public. The senior citizen meals program will continue on a delivery basis only. No in-facility dining will take place.
All recreational programs are immediately suspended. The library is closed to the public and all programs have been immediately suspended until further notice. The museum is closed to the public until further notice.
The city has implemented additional cleaning of facilities.
