JEFFERSON — The Jefferson County Health Department is sharing Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Gatherings that do bring together fewer than 10 people must preserve social distancing of 6 feet between people, and follow all other public health recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Centers for Disease Control.
The county health department said, in addition, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered all bars and restaurants closed. Restaurants may remain open for take-out or delivery service only. No seating or consumption of food is allowed at the restaurant, and social distancing must be preserved of six feet between customers during pick up of food.
Other exemptions to this order are:
- Retail food establishments (grocery/convenience stores) are exempted from the state’s order as long as certain requirements are followed.
- Residential care centers, and group homes are exempted. Childcare locations, (including those that operate within a facility that is otherwise prohibited), are allowed to remain open under specific restrictions.
- Other exemptions include those in healthcare, voting facilities, commercial and non-profit entities (offices, manufacturing, utility facilities, job centers), retail, government, hotel and motels, transportation, and some non-instructional uses of schools. If you would like more information on these exemptions, please contact the local health department.
