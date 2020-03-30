MADISON — In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Department of Administration has adjusted the eligibility requirements for residents who are seeking heating and electric assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.
Eligibility will be based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three months income.
This move was made to ensure those affected by COVID-19 are able to receive assistance quickly.
The majority of Wisconsin households currently utilize natural gas. However, there are still homes throughout the state that employ alternative fuels such as wood, propane, and heating oil.
WHEAP is able to provide financial assistance to households for most fuel types, with payments being made directly to heat and electric suppliers on behalf of an eligible household.
The announcement is a continuation of Wisconsin’s efforts to ensure the burden of monthly energy costs is limited for individuals and families who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
A parallel effort to support affected families was made by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on March 22 when they directed regulated utilities to stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers.
Residents can apply for WHEAP assistance through county social/human service offices, tribal governments, and private non-profit agencies.
Call toll-free 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947) or visit the Where to Apply page for a local agency.
