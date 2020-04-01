As of Tuesday afternoon, the state had tallied Dodge County’s COVID-19 cases at 10, while Jefferson County’s was at 11. No one in either county has yet died from the Coronavirus.
“Remember, there are no medications or vaccines to protect us,” the state website for the Coronavirus stated. “Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.”
The state reminds people to:
- Stay at home.
- Limit physical interactions to the same people during this time. Fewer than five people total will help stop the virus from spreading.
- Keep at least six feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.
- Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store, or to pick up medication.
- Make essential trips no more than once a week.
- And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible for support.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
To detect and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said her department is using the latest guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We aim to prevent the spread of illness among the public by offering educational resources, communicable disease surveillance, and investigation when needed,” Scott said. “Our nurses and management are staying well-informed on COVID-19 developments. To provide additional reassurance, the health department has previous experience in regular follow up on other reportable communicable diseases on a day-to-day basis, and even emergency preparedness measures such as mass clinics and response to outbreaks.”
The Jefferson County Health Department has provided guidance to essential businesses, schools, daycares, funeral homes, grocery stores, food pantries, Long Term Care Facilities such as nursing homes and group home, medical providers, Emergency Management, emergency responders, other County departments, municipalities, and many other agencies and places of employment within Jefferson County.
“Our department promptly follows up on all individuals being tested for COVID-19,” Scott said. “This involves a thorough investigation, prompt notification of positive cases and follow-up with close contacts. Anyone being tested for COVID-19 is asked to self-isolate immediately until they receive the approval for discontinuation of isolation from our department.”
For all positive cases, contact tracing is completed by trained public health nurses.
“This entails a thorough questionnaire from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to find out where our confirmed case has been, when their symptoms started, and look at who they were in close contact when potentially contagious,” Scott said. “Those who came into close contact with the individual will be notified promptly by our department and provided guidance and recommendations. We will also provide guidance and recommendations to any place of employment for these individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.