JOHNSON CREEK – The Village of Johnson Creek has updated their policies in light of continuing information and guidelines from national, state, and county officials regarding the coronavirus health crisis.
As such, the village will be enforcing the following guidelines for all official business:
• Village hall is only offering window service for voter registration and absentee voting. The upcoming statewide election on April 7 has not been changed or delayed and residents are encouraged to request an absentee ballot.
• An absentee ballot may be requested online at www.myvote.wi.gov (one must be a registered voter to request an absentee ballot) or in-person absentee voting is available at the clerk’s office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and through 5 p.m. on Friday, April 3.
• All other village business and bill payments must be done by mail, by using the drop box located outside village hall, or by utilizing online payment or other electronic methods.
• Village hall is available for phone calls at 920-699-2296 and emails and people with questions can call or email before stopping in for the safety of employees.
• Village residents can expect to receive all emergency and essential services during this time. Police, fire, and EMS personnel remain on duty, garbage service will continue, and water and wastewater services will also continue without interruption.
• The Johnson Creek Public Library is currently closed to the public. Visit their website and Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
• The village reminds all that Gov. Tony Evers has updated social distancing to limit events to no more than 10 people and has ordered all Wisconsin restaurants and bars to close unless offering takeout and/or delivery options.
“We want residents of Johnson Creek to be aware of the steps we as a village are taking to ensure the health and wellbeing of all during this unprecedented health crisis,“ said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “We know this is an anxious time for many and want our constituents to know village leadership is constantly monitoring the status of health updates to keep all informed to what actions we as a village must take to ensure safety while attending to the necessary business of running the Village, including the monitoring of our state’s upcoming election on April 7,” Swisher added.
