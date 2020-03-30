To help fight the impact of the Coronavirus, the Watertown Area YMCA is offering child care services to parents who must work to protect the community, including essential health care workers and first responders.
“These families need safe and reliable places for their children and we want to support them with child care services while they are working,” a media release from the organization stated.
The YMCA’s COVID-19 Emergency Services Care program offers child care services for essential health care workers, police officers, firefighters and EMTs.
At this time, the ages served will be 4-12 and care will be offered from 6:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday.
Cost of the program is $45 per day and families can register for as many days as they need. Weekly attendance is not required. This program will be held at the Watertown Area YMCA.
The program begins today, with registration going on now.
For full program details, answers to frequently asked questions, or to register, visit www.glcymca.org/covid-19-emergency-services-care.
