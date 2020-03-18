JUNEAU – Because of the COVID-19, voters in Dodge County are being urged to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary.
“Polls will be open in Dodge County for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election,” said Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson “For that to happen, you should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible and register electronically if needed.”
Acting by today, March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail, Gibson said. If a name or address has changed since the last election, one needs to register with a current information. One can check their registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”
If one is registered but cannot find themselves on the website, they should contact a clerk or Wisconsin Elections Commission. There is possibly a typo in the spelling of a name or a date of birth. Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote can call the county clerk’s office, their municipal clerk’s office, or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.
To register
to vote by the deadline
Today, March 18 is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place on Election Day.
According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.
Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov. There are two ways you can register using the website:
• People with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.
• People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If one does not have a printer, one can save the completed form as a PDF and make arrangements to have a family member or a friend with a printer, or a copy center, to print it.
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in English: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-fillable
Voter registration forms that can be printed and filled out by hand are also available here in Spanish: https://elections.wi.gov/forms/el-131-spanish
Blank voter registration forms are also available at the municipal clerk’s office.
Voters who miss the deadline may also register in their municipal clerk’s office until the Friday before the election, April 3 or at the polls on election day.
Request an
absentee ballot
There are several ways registered voters can request absentee ballots. If they have internet access, the easiest way is to sign up at MyVote Wisconsin, https://myvote.wi.gov.
Just look for the “Vote Absentee” button near the top of the page. On a mobile phone, use the menu button in the upper right corner of the website. There is a three-step process that starts with putting in a name and date of birth, followed by requesting a ballot. If one doesn’t already have a photo ID on file with your clerk’s office, one can upload a copy. Mobile phone users can take a picture and upload it to MyVote. Absentee ballot requests submitted this way go directly to a clerk’s office, and track the ballot by returning to the website.
Voters can also request absentee ballots by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. One can find a clerk’s contact information on MyVote Wisconsin. These requests must be accompanied by a copy of a photo ID. If one already has a photo ID on file from previous absentee requests under a current registration, one will not need to provide it again.
Voters who are indefinitely confined, meaning they may have difficulty getting to the polls for reason of age, illness, infirmity, or disability are not required to provide a photo ID. Voters in care facilities can have a representative of the facility confirm the resident’s identity instead of providing a photo ID. More information on photo ID and exemptions can be found at bringit.wi.gov.
The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot be mailed is the Thursday before the election, April 2. However, Gibson urges voters not to wait, due to possible delays in mail delivery. If one gets an absentee ballot mailed to them, they can still decide to vote at the polls on Election Day if they do not return it.
Absentee ballot must be received in a clerk’s office or at a polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Gibson urges voters to request and return ballots as soon as possible.
