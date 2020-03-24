Farming continues despite COVID-19

While some businesses are closing due to the current health crisis, life on the farm is going on pretty much like normal.
Brenda Conley, Dodge County’s dairy ambassador with the Dodge County Dairy Promotion Committee said things on the dairy farm she and her husband Chris operate at Neosho have not changed dramatically because of the crisis.
“We were a little worried about the rumors about whether our processing plant would be able to keep up but so far our milk is going out and the plant has been able to keep going as usual,” she said
Things have changed dramatically, however, for her efforts to promote dairy and agriculture in the schools.
She had programs in schools planned for April and they have all had to be put on hold.
“We just don’t know when the students will be back and when they do we don’t know how much the teachers will want to include in their day as far as educational events outside the classroom,” she said.
The annual Farm City Day planned for April 30 on the Roskopf farm is still questionable until more is known about the time-table for schools getting back in session. The Farm Bureau’s Farm City Day is an annual event that teaches fourth grade students about agriculture. It is held later than National Agriculture Week in the hopes the weather will be warmer and drier than traditional March weather.
One of the biggest educational events Conley had planned was her workshop on the world of dairy at the 4-H Family Learning Day April 4. That event was canceled but it was a big one for 4-H members who in turn go back to their clubs to plan dairy promotion events.
Every 4-H Club in Dodge County is invited to participate in the Dodge County Dairy Promotion contest. The Dairy Promotion committee provides funding for the contest and assists clubs in their dairy promotion activities but a requirement for getting those funds has always been to participate in the Family Learn Day sessions teaching about dairy.
The Dairy Promotion Committee also offers scholarships with a deadline of March 31 for applications. The scholarship is open to students who have a strong passion for sharing their love of the dairy industry and are pursuing a degree in an agricultural related field at a four-year university or technical college or will be in the fall of 2020. Applicant must be a resident of Dodge County and must demonstrate leadership and dedication to promoting the dairy industry. Winners are required to help at the dairy brunch on Sunday, June 7 at the Nell Farm at Juneau.
According to Brad Brusveen, president of the Watertown Agri-Business Club, that organization did not have anything special planned for National Agriculture Week as they are busy making plans for the annual two-day Fathers Day weekend breakfast on the farm.
Last week the group canceled their annual joint meeting with the Jefferson Agribusiness Club due to meeting limitations.
Club members did learn a little more about the coronavirus during their February meeting at Turner Hall. Tim Martin, a lending officer with Compeer Financial spoke about the coronavirus and the current impact it has had on markets and his advice and best practices when it comes to financials.
Brusveen said the club is a bit worried about how long it will take to get things back to normal again because the annual farm breakfast is the club’s only fund-raiser and funds made at the event are used to fund numerous scholarships each year.
So far plans are still on for the breakfast that will held at Sauer-Stone Dairy Farm owned and operated by Shane and Jennifer Sauer, Waterloo.
Roger Hildebrandt, president of the Dodge County Farm Bureau, said so far things are going on as usual on his family’s farm at Hustisford. The family has had no problems with getting needed services and supplies. Since the dairy farm includes all family members they have had no labor issues.
Farms that rely on outside labor for milking and caring for cows, however, could find challenges if any of their employees would get sick or not make it into work.
Hildebrandt said a concern for all dairy farmers is the plant’s ability to process the milk. So far dairy plants have operated as usual and are keeping up with bottling and processing. The demand for dairy in grocery store continues to be strong as consumers recognize the health benefits of milk and dairy.
At this time the Farm Bureau has not canceled its up-coming fish fry planned for April 10 but Hildebrandt said he doesn’t expect the limitations for large gatherings to go away any time soon and likely the organization will need to consider cancelling.
A trip that had been planned for March 28 for the young farmers group to LaClare Creamery and Ledgerock Distrillery in Fond du Lac County has been canceled.
Meanwhile, some very popular farm events that take place in March have been cancelled including the WPS Farm Show at Oshkosh. The annual Professional Dairy Producers conference in Madison has been changed to a virtual conference.
According to PDPW representatives registration did not suffer and some farmers that had problems getting away from the farm long enough to actually attend in person registered for the virtual conference so they could hear the speakers in the comfort of their home.
Many members, however, say the biggest benefit of the conference to them has always been the networking that takes place between educational sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.