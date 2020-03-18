Have you ever noticed how expensive, scientific studies always seem to contradict each other?
Social media and magazines are full of helpful articles about living longer, staying healthy, controlling weight and looking young.
I read the headline, “Active person lives longer.” The next page told the results of another study indicating that a regular daily nap improves business performance, increases a feeling of well-being and reduces anxiety.
Hundreds of health and nutrition books on the market tell the reader how to live longer by eating a particular type of food or following a certain diet. One scientist advises the reader to control weight by eating many times a day rather than stuffing himself in three daily meals. As an example the researcher points to the tiny bird that eats constantly all day long. His book failed to point out, however, that so does an elephant.
I think I quit falling for the fads and the advice that had us going to extremes to accomplish some goal when Dr. Alice Chase, author of Nutrition for Family health and other books of proper diet died of malnutrition.
Labels are getting more complicated all the time now that food companies need to address every possible concern a consumer may have. Gluten free, GMO free, no peanuts, fat free, and sugar free. We have people cutting out entire food groups because of some unfounded fear. They are concerned about the fat in meat so will eat fake meat, made with a long list of artificial ingredients we don’t even know anything about. They are concerned about fat in dairy products and buy something that says it is 98% fat free but won’t buy milk that says it has 2% fat.
I’m always reminded of what our friend always said when it came to cutting foods out of the diet out of fear of fat. He said, “Everything in moderation.”
