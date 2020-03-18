The Wisconsin Pork Association is reaching out to all pork producers to get their feedback on industry issues and programs.
The second annual regional meetings will take place this spring. Producers may select from four locations. Each event will include an optional tour, meal, followed by a meeting. Topics include: Secure Food Supply, FAD preparation, and We Care principles. Dates and locations include:
• March 23, Northwest: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thorp Equipment Tour (N14160 County Road M, Thorp); 11:45 registration, noon to 2:30 p.m., lunch/meeting (Fairbridge Inn- 203 W Hill St., Thorp).
• March 24, Southwest: 10:30 a..m., registration, 11 a.m., Agronomy & Research Tour (3586 State Road 23, Dodgeville); noon to 2:30 p.m., lunch/meeting
• March 25, Southeast: 10:30 a.m., registration, 11 a.m., Wilson Farm Meats Tour (406 S Wisconsin St., Elkhorn), noon to 2:30 p.m., lunch/meeting.
• March 30, Northeast: 4 to 5 p.m., Beck’s Meats Tour (1003 N Main St., Oshkosh) 5:15 p.m., registration, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., dinner/meeting, Nekimi Town Hall, 3790 Pickett Road, Oshkosh.
This is an opportunity to learn more about the checkoff and non-checkoff programs as well as industry trends, and networking with other producers. Reservations are requested for the meal, but walk-ins are welcome to attend the meeting. There is no fee to attend. RSVP by March 18. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact WPA at 608-723-7551 or email wppa@wppa.org.
