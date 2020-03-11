It’s been 10 years since we sold the farm to our son and his wife but that does not mean I don’t still consider myself a farmer.
Once a farmer, always a farmer!
That’s why I still like to talk farming when I’m out and about. Most of our friends are non-farmers but that’s why it’s even more important to talk farming. And, they are interested, too. They are always full of questions and any offer to have them come out for a farm tour is quickly accepted.
When I talk with them, however, I need to realize they don’t necessarily understand the language of farming so I obligingly translate.
The equipment, for instance, can leave a question in some folks’ minds.
I explain that a TMR mixer is like a huge blender that mixes ingredients like hay, corn silage, shelled corn, minerals and vitamins to make a totally balanced meal for the cows. And quantity is important, too. Mix too much feed and cows over-eat and get fat or the expensive feed is wasted because each day (often twice a day) the cows get a fresh batch. If we don’t feed enough the cows do not produce enough milk.
Then there is the manure spreader. Some folks think it is one who tells dirty jokes and others think it is a vicious gossiper. Farm women are tempted to say it is the kid who doesn’t take off his barn shoes before coming into the house. Dick always said it was a cow’s tail. The machinery dealer says it’s the only piece of equipment they won’t stand behind after the sale.
I know a lady who thought pasteurized milk came from cows who grazed on pasture every day. Another thought it is too far for the human eye to see. (past-UR-eyes)
Does every city person know that smut is a disease common to grain crops or do some think it’s an X-rated movie? One lady said, “sumut” dug up my flower bed!
Some city people think a kicker is a valuable part of a football team. On the farm it was the cow that didn’t likely stay around too long, even if she was a good producer.
Irritation is what I feel when people go on and on about how expensive food is or about how they want to buy fake meat or milk because the cows will be happier then.
Leisure time, to a city woman, is time she spends going to the gym or watching TV. Leisure time to me is any time Dick can’t find me to help with some job.
