MADISON — The Wisconsin Pork Association Youth Committee awarded 46 youth with $50 grants to help offset the costs of their upcoming 4-H and FFA swine projects.
The Youth Pig Project grant program began in 2003 to encourage youth to become involved in the Wisconsin pork industry through projects that offer opportunities to develop life skills and showcase career opportunities.
Wisconsin youth submitted 84 applications for consideration. The application included information on their project goals, simple budget for the project, Youth for the Quality Care of Animals certification date, future goals as they relate to the pork industry, and a paragraph stating why the Wisconsin Pork Association should select them for the Youth Pig Project grant.
Those receiving grants includedDrew Benninger, Reeseville; Ava Finger, Juneau; and Hannah Tremaine, Oconomowoc.
The program is sponsored through checkoff dollars with additional support from several sponsors, including Graff Show Pigs.
