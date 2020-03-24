When I started this column 46 years ago it was, in part, a way for me to find the humor in everyday things that went wrong.
When my 4-year-old demonstrated that she had mastered dribbling a basketball and it ended up knocking down my favorite house plant I had to figure out a way to get a laugh out of the mess.
When I helped Dick with the heifer round-up and fell flat on my face in the slippery stuff in the cow yard I had to find a way to laugh about it with my mouth shut so I wouldn’t get it on my teeth.
When I got stuck in the mud because he didn’t tell me I couldn’t fill the loads so full in the marsh I had to figure out a way to help him find the humor in it. That took a while.
Now I find myself again trying to find the humor in being isolated at home. Will I survive without my weekend dancing? Will we get tired of eating beef from our freezer without all the other foods we normally would pick up at the grocery store?
We were supposed to host card club at our house this week but they decided not to come even though our group would be under 10 in number. I said, ‘But I thought the precautions were only for the elderly.’ They reminded me I am one.
We are now watching our church services on my computer. That’s something to smile about because I finally figured out a way to get Dick interested in looking at the computer screen.
On the bright side dairy products are finally being recognized for the health benefits they provide. I hope people remember that when the crisis is over.
I don’t know if the actors and actresses will ever catch on but I think a lot of people who criticized farmers for raising their calves in individual hutches might now understand the benefits of social distancing when it comes to spreading germs.
Meanwhile, back on the farm it is business as usual with cows getting fed and milked. Factories, bars and restaurants may close and sporting events may be on hold but farmers will never be out of work or on unemployment as long as people in this world need to eat.
