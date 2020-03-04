MADISON — AARP Wisconsin has opened applications for the 2020 AARP Community Challenge grant program to fund “quick-action” projects that spark change across the country.
Now in its fourth year, the program is part of AARP’s nationwide work on Livable Communities. Grants can range from several hundred dollars for small, short-term activities to several thousand, or tens of thousands for larger projects.
“We are thrilled to bring this grant opportunity back to Wisconsin in 2020 and we encourage all eligible organizations to apply,” said AARP Wisconsin State Director Sam Wilson. “We’ve seen tangible results from the AARP Community Challenge grant program supporting communities in Wisconsin as they make quick changes and inspire long-term progress.”
The AARP Community Challenge is open to nonprofits and government entities.
Other types of organizations will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
AARP will prioritize projects with permanent or temporary solutions that aim to achieve one or more of the following outcomes:
• Increase civic engagement with innovative and tangible projects. New in 2020, this category is intended to bring residents and local leaders together to address challenges and facilitate greater sense of community inclusion and diversity;
• Create vibrant public places that improve open spaces, parks and access to other amenities;
• Deliver a range of transportation and mobility options that increase connectivity, walkability, bikeability, wayfinding, access to transportation options and roadway improvements;
• Support the availability of a range of housing that increases accessible and affordable housing options.
• Demonstrate the tangible value of “Smart Cities” with programs that engage residents in accessing, understanding, and using data and participating in decision-making to increase quality of life for all.
• Other innovative projects to improve the community.
Since 2017, AARP has awarded 376 grants through the AARP Community Challenge to nonprofit organizations and government entities representing 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The 2020 application deadline is April 1, and all projects must be completed by Nov. 9.
To submit an application or learn more, visit www.AARP.org/CommunityChallenge.
AARP Wisconsin works in collaboration with communities across the state, bringing people together, and providing resources and expertise to help make Wisconsin counties, towns and cities great places to live for people of all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.