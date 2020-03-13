JEFFERSON — Fort Healthcare will bring the benefits of Advance Care Planning to the Jefferson Public Library on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:30 a.m.
Advance Care Planning is the process of talking about end-of-life wishes and documents the information. It may be hard to talk about or do, but it is needed for loved ones. It is a free program.
St. Patrick’s Day lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. If one is age 60 or older, sign up by noon Mondayto make a reservation. The meal will include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, red potatoes, pear slices, chocolate mint torte, dinner roll and butter, coffee and milk for a $4 donation or an affordable donation.
Kitchen band will be 12:15 p.m.Wednesday The ukulele group will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, A card making class will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Cost is $3 per card.
Bingo will be played at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The sponsor is Elite Day Services.
Mahongg will be played at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Qwixx dice game will be played at 2 p.m. Monday
Anyone who likes to sew can gather from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The group makes quilts for Linus and Christmas Neighbors.
Calendar
Monday, March 16 — Exercise, 9 a.m.; Strength, Balance, Focus Class, 10 a.m.; yoga, 10 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m. March party, 12:30 p.m.; mahjongg, 12:30 p.m.; sheepshead 1 p.m.; Qwixx, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17 — Yoga, 8:30 a.m.; toning, 9 a.m.; card making class, 10 a.m.; Sequence, 10 a.m.; lunch and learn, 11:30 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; bingo, 1 p.m.; 65,’ 3 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18 — Exercise, 9 a.m.; quilt group, 9 a.m.; caregiver class, 9:30 a.m.; Wii bowling, 10 a.m.; pegs and jokers, 10 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; kitchen band, 12:15 p.m.; ukulele group, 1 p.m.; sit and stitch, 1 p.m.
Thursday March 19 — Yoga, 9 a.m.; cribbage, 9 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.; euchre 1 p.m.
Friday, March 20 -Exercise, 9 a.m.; dining, 11:45 a.m.
