Monday, March 16 – Walking, 8 a.m.; senior fitness 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; Jefferson County benefit specialist, 10 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; advanced bridge, 1 p.m.; euchre, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17 – Walking, 8 a.m.; advanced bridge, 9 a.m.; memory screenings, 9 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; five-handed sheepshead, 1 p.m.; movie “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18 — Walking, 8 a.m.; blood pressure, 9 to 11 a.m.; senior fitness, 9 a.m.; 500, 10 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Watercolor Club, 1 p.m.; woodcarvers, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 19 – Walking, 8 a.m.; foot clinic, 8:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling league, 8:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; Marquardt Village bingo, 1 p.m.; beginner’s bridge, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 20 – Walking, 8 a.m.; mahjongg, 9 a.m.; senior fitness, 9 a.m.; Parkinson’s exercise, 10:30 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 21 – Closed
Sunday, March 22 – Public euchre and sheepshead (over 18) 1 p.m.
