OCONOMOWOC — An informational session regarding Marsy’s Law, a bill appearing on the April 7 ballot, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, March 20 at the Lake Terrace Clubhouse, 1380 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc.
Advocate Amanda Medina-Roddy and an assault survivor will address victims, survivors and victims’ rights.
This April, Wisconsin voters will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed amendment to Wisconsin’s Constitution that gives additional rights to victims of crime, also known as Marsy’s Law.
The Shorehaven campus is hosting this ‘Marsy’s Meet Up’ to help educate the public on the amendment and answer questions.
This presentation is free, open to the public, and for information only. To learn more about Marsy’s Law, go to equalrightsforWI.com.
