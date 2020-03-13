The Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members five-handed sheepshead tournament Tuesday.
Twelve people participated in the tournament and the winners included Cheri Sarmiento, Peggy Brown and Karen Rowoldt.
The center also held its members sheepshead tournament on Wednesday. Sixteen people participated in the tournament and the winners were as follows, Linda Buss, John Flahive, Elvin Will, Charles Shaw, and Phyllis Krahn.
Sheepshead is held Wednesday and Fridays at 1 p.m. at the center.
