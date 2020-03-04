Marquardt Village will host a five-handed sheepshead tournament Tuesday, March 24, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The tournament will be held in the Towne Centre Stretches, 1045 Hill St., Watertown. The public is welcome to attend.
Parking is available at the back of Towne Centre off Perry Street due to construction. On-site registration will begin at 12:15 p.m., with announcements on the rules and scoring at 12:45 p.m.
The first round of play starts at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $2 plus 20 chips for $1. The tournament consists of two rounds of 20 hands. The payout is 100% with prizes awarded to the top three finishers minimal.
For more information, contact Dan Stratman at 920-253-8419 or Joan Genz at 920-262-0923. February’s winners included Ron Kihslinger, first place; Loraine Ackatz, second place; and Ron Kuehl, third place.
