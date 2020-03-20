Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of March 23-27.
Dodge County meals will be served at the fire station in Hustisford at 11:30 a.m. and at the Reeseville Senior Apartments at 11:30 a.m.
Watertown meals will be served at MATC, 1300 W. Main St. To make reservations for Watertown, call 920-210-1585. To make reservations at the other sites, call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407. Reservations must be made one day in advance by calling the meal site manager at the site before 1:30 p.m.
Jefferson County reservations should be made one day in advance by calling the various sites between 10 a.m. and noon. The program is open to persons 60 and over and their spouse. A donation of $3.99 for the meal is appreciated. Meals will only be served on Mondays at the Johnson Creek site. Below is a list of the area sites and the telephone numbers to call.
Watertown - Senior center, 261-7013.
Jefferson - Jefferson Senior Center, 675-0102.
Lake Mills - City Hall, 648-2919.
Waterloo - Home delivered meals only, Karl Junginger Memorial Library, 920-478-3344.
Johnson Creek - St. John's Lutheran Church, 674-8134, Monday's only.
Beverages are served with each meal at all of the sites.
Feils' Catering provides the elderly menus for both counties.
Monday, March 23 - BBQ pork cutlet, baked potato, western corn, orange sherbet, peach slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday, March 24 - Baked chicken, garlic mashed potatoes, copper penny salad, cinnamon roll, applesauce, dinner roll.
Wednesday, March 25 - Meatloaf, red beans and rice, health slaw, apricot halves, cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday, March 26 - Chopped steak in sauce, mashed potatoes, tossed salad, carrot cake, pear slices, dinner roll.
Friday, March 27 - Tuna casserole, California blend vegetables, pineapple tidbits, butterscotch pudding, sliced bread.
