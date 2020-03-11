The Watertown Senior and Community Center Wii Bowling league results for the week of March 5 have been announced.
The team order includes JFRS, 140 wins; CSPS, 139; BTLB, 133; MBJS, 123; PJLS, 106; JKRC, 100; PJLS, 96; MTMW, 76; and CHRM, 75.
Bowlers with a series above 500 include Pauline Schoemann, 804; Richard Schoemann, 699; John Flahlive, 657; Rose Christian, 602; Linda Buss, 577; Colleen Sindermann, 545; Barb Timm, 544; Lisa Stafford, 535; Pat Jurkowski, 524; Josie Kubly, 522; Lloyd Schliewe, 510; Mary Wanke, 506; and Mary Bockhorst, 500.
