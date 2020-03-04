Marquardt Village will sponsor its next blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 15.
The blood drive will take place in the Towne Centre Stretches Room, 1045 Hill St., Watertown, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For parking, follow the Marquardt Event signs from Hill Street to the back of the Towne Centre. Stay on Hill Street, turn right on Bayberry, turn right on Perry, and turn right immediately after the brown wooden fence on Perry to the back parking lot.
The blood drive is open to the public. Appointments appreciated, walk-ins are welcomed.
For more information or to sign up, call American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org; Joan Genz at 920-262-0923 or Sandi Budewitz at 920-206-4010 at Marquardt Village.
